Khalid Ali
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Ali, Khalid B.

FITCHBURG - Dr. Khalid B. Ali, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Feb. 26, 1955, in Cairo, Egypt, the son of Badr Ali and Rashida Hossien. Khalid graduated from Ain Shams University Medical School in 1979. Throughout his life he worked as a surgeon, family physician, ER doctor, and most recently, physician and Medical Director of Concentra Urgent Care in Madison, Wis.

Khalid married the love of his life, Amel Salah-Eldin, in January 1987 in Cairo, Egypt. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, biking, kayaking, reading, and spending lots of time with friends and family. Dr. Khalid is survived by his wife, Amel; his daughter, Sarah Ali, her husband, Mohamed Sawan and grandson, Bassem Sawan; and his son, Ibrahim Ali.

Online condolences may be made at www.drkhalidbadrali.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to The Ali Family. Seth´s favorite Dr!!!
Julie Whyte
Other
July 3, 2021
I am so very sad for your loss. I worked with Khalid in Prairie du Chien at Gundersen Clinic. I always respected and liked him very very much. He was always very kind and gentle, as well as willing to assist me with a patient if I needed. I always loved your baclava Mrs. Ali! He brought this to a provider-hosted breakfast for staff that we put on several times! He also was willing to answer my questions and teach me about your faith traditions. Please know that he will be missed and mourned. Most Sincerely, Becky Gesing (Nurse Practitioner)
Becky Gesing
Work
June 28, 2021
