FITCHBURG - Dr. Khalid B. Ali, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Feb. 26, 1955, in Cairo, Egypt, the son of Badr Ali and Rashida Hossien. Khalid graduated from Ain Shams University Medical School in 1979. Throughout his life he worked as a surgeon, family physician, ER doctor, and most recently, physician and Medical Director of Concentra Urgent Care in Madison, Wis.

Khalid married the love of his life, Amel Salah-Eldin, in January 1987 in Cairo, Egypt. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, biking, kayaking, reading, and spending lots of time with friends and family. Dr. Khalid is survived by his wife, Amel; his daughter, Sarah Ali, her husband, Mohamed Sawan and grandson, Bassem Sawan; and his son, Ibrahim Ali.

