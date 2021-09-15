Westenbroek, Kirsten A.

MOUNT HOREB - Kirsten A. Westenbroek, age 53, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home. She was born on Feb. 17, 1968, the daughter of Lance and Barbara (Brandly) Oleson. She grew up in Buffalo Grove, Ill., and her formative years were filled with family visits to her grandparents in Minnesota, swim team with her sister and camping trips across the Midwest. Her father's career moved them east and Kirsten graduated from Huron High School in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1986. She then attended the University of Wisconsin, earning her bachelor's degree in occupational therapy. She met Stephen "Steve" Westenbroek on a blind date in Madison in 1988, and married him on Nov. 6, 1993, in Mount Horeb.

Kirsten worked as an acute care Occupational Therapist (OT) for Meriter Hospital for 29 years, helping countless patients return to the activities that were important to them. She was the first OT at Meriter to seek certification as a lymphedema specialist and led the growth and development of this area of practice. Kirsten had a passion for teaching; nearly every year she supervised a student, helping to train many OTs in her tenure. She was awarded OT Student Educator of the Year in 2020 by UW-Milwaukee.

Above all, Kirsten loved spending time with her kids, Lance and Maia, and with her husband, Steve. She also enjoyed visits with family, fun with her nieces, and especially appreciated the support and additional time with her mom, Barb, who moved to the area after retiring. She always had a book nearby and on a lazy weekend she might read several. A group of expectant moms who met in an exercise class in 2004 evolved into a tight group of best friends who remain close to this day and helped immeasurably during Kirsten's illness. She had close friendships with many of her fellow therapists and went running, walking and kayaking on days they were not working; they too provided support and solace during her illness. Kirsten also loved to paint and draw when she found the time, tended to wildflowers, and raised butterflies. She will be greatly missed.

Kirsten is survived by her husband, Stephen; children, Maia and Lance; mother, Barbara Oleson; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Dutton; nieces, Tess and Lily Dutton; mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Wayne Westenbroek; sister-in-law, Mary Westenbroek; and brother-in-law, Marcel ter Veen. She was preceded in death by her father, Lance W. Oleson, and her grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare (www.agrace.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

