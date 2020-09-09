Menu
Kristi Connelly
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Connelly, Kristi Iverson

SUN PRAIRIE - Kristi Iverson Connelly, age 59, of Sun Prairie, passed away at home on Sept. 3, 2020. She was born in Viroqua, Wis. on May 7, 1961 to Ron and Sandra (Storbakken) Iverson of Westby, Wis. She graduated from Westby High School in 1979 and UW Stout Menomonie 1983. For the last many years she has been employed by Omni Press in Madison. She loved the co-workers there and has had so much support from them.

Kristi was a loving supportive wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She cherished her lasting friendships with high school, college friends and her wonderful family of Sun Prairie friends.

Family will greet friends at Cress Funeral Home 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. with a drive by visitation (due to Covid restrictions) on Sunday Sept. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Our Saviors Lutheran Church Cemetery in Westby WI.

Please share your memories of Kristi at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 9, 2020