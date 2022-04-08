Menu
Kristine Mary "Kristie" Ayers
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Kristine Mary "Kristie" Ayers

Nov. 20, 1958 - April 5, 2022

MOUNT HOREB - Kristine Mary "Kristie" Ayers, age 63, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UW Hospital with family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 8, 2022.
