Kristy Phipps
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St.
Randolph, WI

Phipps, Kristy Ann (Reeves)

LODI – Kristy Ann Phipps (née Reeves), born June 7, 1957, died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021, after having spent the day in the company of her husband and all of her children.

She was predeceased by parents, Gertrude and Clifford Reeves; sister, Maxine Atkinson; and brothers-in-law, Ted Atkinson and Paul Crase (Kitty).

She is survived by husband, Charles Phipps; daughter, Sarah Hodges; son, Robert Hodges and granddaughter, Kinzie; daughter, Mary Phipps; sister, Kathyleen "Kitty" Crase; and many nieces and nephews and their families

Kristy spent the last 28 years of her life in the City of Lodi.

In the first half of her life, Kristy enjoyed spelunking, participating in Girl Scouts, playing her clarinet in assorted bands, geology, and being with her various pets.

Things changed in the mid-'90s, due to getting married, having her second daughter, having cancer and having her aortic valve replaced.

Among her favorite pastimes after those challenges were spending time with her children and grandchild, playing in the Soon-to-be-Famous Lodi Band, knitting, meandering car rides of discovery on the back roads, attending old-time themed events such as the Sheep and Wool Festival, cooking for her family, watching Scooby Doo, and continuing to enjoy the company of her assorted pets.

Her last few years were spent battling the advancing issues that were caused and progressively got worse due to the damage caused by her earlier cancer treatments. She was always grateful for the times she was still able to enjoy life in whatever form she could. This was made possible due to the many doctors, nurses and specialists, along with their respective hospitals and clinics, that she visited often. They were able to keep her going as well as could be expected.

Her final residence was at the Randolph Health Services nursing home in Randolph, Wis. She received excellent and compassionate care from all of the nurses and aides who work there, which made her final days comfortable and filled with love. Her family will always be thankful for their kindness and devotion to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.

A remembrance service of some type will be scheduled after all of this COVID stuff is finished and we can meet again freely, as family and friends.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
JERRY AND JANE QUAM
October 11, 2021
We will always remember the kindness that Kristy shared.
Mark and Donna Lynch
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She is at peace and all the hurt and oain she has suffered is gone. Kristy will always hold a special place in my heart.
Mike Crase
Acquaintance
October 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Chuck and Family during this sad time!!
Din Mabis
Coworker
October 7, 2021
