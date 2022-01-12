Kaspar, Kurt Junior

COTTAGE GROVE – Kurt Junior Kaspar, age 93, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. The eternal God is now his dwelling place and underneath are the everlasting arms (Deut. 33:27). He was born on Jan. 19, 1928, in La Crosse, Wis., to Kurt and Ruby (Braff) Kaspar.

Kurt's early education occurred in a small two-room Lutheran school in Oshkosh, Wis., where he became grounded in his Christian faith. He later attended Madison East High School, receiving his diploma in 1946, and later went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, majoring in accounting and graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Due to the ongoing Korean War, and to avoid being drafted, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. Upon completion of the coursework, he received a commission in the U.S. Navy and was assigned duty onboard the aircraft carrier USS Windham Bay (CVE-92) in February 1952.

Kurt worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from 1956 to 1993, retiring at the age of 65 as Chief of Field Audit Section for Income, Franchise, Sales and Use Taxation overseeing all field auditors for the state.

In 1966, Kurt married the light of his life, Joyce Welker. They lived in Monona, Wis., and had two children, Patricia Kay and Kurt Jay. In 1999, they moved from Monona to Cottage Grove. They shared in many activities over the years, including snow skiing and especially UW Badgers sports, having season tickets for football, basketball and hockey and traveling with their RV group to out-of-town UW Badgers football for 30 years, as well as many hockey tournaments. Kurt was also an avid golfer, playing the game until he was nearly 90 years old.

In December of 2011, Joyce passed away after a long battle with cancer. Following that time, Kurt's children and grandchildren were committed to keeping him independent and worked hard to see that he had all the resources needed to thrive right up until the day the Lord called him home.

Kurt is survived by his son, Kurt Jay Kaspar; his daughter, Patricia (Douglas) Ferge; two granddaughters, Katherine (Lucas) Pierce and Abigail Ferge; one great-grandchild, Peyton Pierce; niece, Susan (William) Wickemeyer; nephews, James (Mary Carol) Bradham and Michael (Laura) Bradham; and many wonderful great-nieces and -nephews. He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, James (Jeanene) Welker, Lois (Darrell) Wittwer, and Clinton (Nyla) Welker and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his father, Kurt Kaspar (1905-1980), and his mother, Ruby Kaspar (1903-1985); father- and mother-in-law, Floyd and Veva Welker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathan Berg presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monona, with military rites being conducted. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church.

