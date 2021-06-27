Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kurt J. Maier
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Maier, Kurt J.

MADISON - Kurt J. "KJ" Maier, age 36, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from a car accident.

He is survived by his father, Gregg Maier; a sister, Michelle (special friend) Maier; and nephew, Aaron Maier. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sharon Monica (Schoepp) Maier.

A private service was held.

A special thank you goes out to longtime family friend Joyce Hart and her family and to the entire medical team in the TLC NORTH Trauma Unit, at the UW Hospital, who provided him with such excellent care.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.