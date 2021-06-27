Maier, Kurt J.

MADISON - Kurt J. "KJ" Maier, age 36, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from a car accident.

He is survived by his father, Gregg Maier; a sister, Michelle (special friend) Maier; and nephew, Aaron Maier. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sharon Monica (Schoepp) Maier.

A private service was held.

A special thank you goes out to longtime family friend Joyce Hart and her family and to the entire medical team in the TLC NORTH Trauma Unit, at the UW Hospital, who provided him with such excellent care.

