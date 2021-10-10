Kleeman, Lance

NEW GLARUS - Lance Kleeman, of New Glarus, Wis., age 36, was suddenly taken from us with a massive brain aneurysm. Before he left, once again Lance gave of himself. He was in the top 2% of donors to give all of his organs and tissue. He was born on May 7, 1985, to his parents, Phillis (Marty) and David Kleeman, in Monroe and later graduated from New Glarus High School. Lance had worked at the New Glarus Brewing Company and most recently at Octopi Brewing Company in Waunakee.

Lance is survived by his mother, Phillis Meisel; step-father, Jerry Meisel; brother, Clint (LeeAnn McDermott) Kleeman; sisters, Lyndsay and Briana (Ben Walgenbach) Meisel; nieces, Isabelle Kleeman and Lillie Smith; and nephew, Mason Smith.

A private family inurnment service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus.

A celebration of Lance's life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at OCTOPI BREWING COMPANY, 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Lance's family would like to give a special thank you to the UW Neuroscience ICU and Organ Donation Teams for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

