Frenz, Landon "Lanny"

MADISON - Lanny passed away after a brief stay in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born in Baraboo on April 27, 1949.

Lanny graduated from Baraboo High School in 1968 where he was a standout Thunderbird lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. After school, he attended MATC and then worked for the railroad and local city maintenance. His gift of gab and love of cars led him to selling cars, and he spent most of his working years at Smart Motors, Zimbrick, Kayser, and Stark in the Madison area.

Almost twenty years ago, he adopted his two cats, Gypsy and Gizmo. For someone who was a dog person, you could not have found a more devoted caretaker for his furry felines. His remaining cat, Gizmo, died just a couple weeks before Lanny passed away.

Lanny loved nothing more than making a fire while watching old westerns or sports with his cats curled up next to him. He enjoyed rooting for all the Wisconsin sport teams (Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers), NASCAR, N.H.R.A. competitions, following auctions and estate sales, going to Gomeroke at the High Noon Saloon with his pals, and collecting leather jackets and Calphalon. He loved a good night of cooking for his friends and watching a game on his big screen TV with them.

Lanny often said he took his retirement during his working years and in hindsight, that was a good thing, since he didn't have much of a retirement to enjoy his hobbies and spending time with his friends and family. His lifestyle drastically changed almost a year and a half ago when he was diagnosed with a severe lung disease that required him to be on oxygen full time. He was lucky to have some dear friends that helped him over this difficult period, namely Rex, who fed his cranky cat for six weeks while Lanny was in the hospital and rehab.

Thanks to the kindness and dedication of the hospital staff, one of his last accomplishments was to vote in the election on Nov. 4, 2020, from his hospital bed, so he could "right his wrong," as he said.

Those of us lucky enough to see behind Lanny's larger-than-life personality will keep him in our heart as we remember his big smile and those pearly whites, kind soul, and infectious laughter.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Hyacinth Frenz; and his sister, Monalee Haber. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Frenz; sister-in-law, Katie Schlageter; and their children, Ryan and Leah, from Oakland, Calif.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be scheduled later when it is safe to gather. Anyone wishing to contribute in his name can do so at the Dane County Humane Society.