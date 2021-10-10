Dopkins, Larry L.

MADISON - Larry Lyman Dopkins, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Jan. 31, 1938, in Ellsworth, Wis., the son of Lyman and Aletha (Stebnitz) Dopkins. Larry lived with foster parents, George and Evelyn Kivela, for a portion of his high school years. The Kivela's introduced him to Bethel Lutheran Church where he was a lifelong member. Larry graduated from Madison East High School in 1956 and was united in marriage with Barbara Martinson on Aug. 16, 1958.

After high school, Larry took a job at Williams Dental Lab while attending classes at Madison Business College. His skill and hard work were rewarded with an offer to become a partner in the Lab. He eventually became sole owner and retired from the Lab in 2001.

Everyone knows that Larry loved fishing. He knew the Madison area lakes like the back of his hand and looked forward to annual fishing trips up north with family and friends. He was in top Madison bowling leagues for many years with brothers, Dean and Hank. Larry also enjoyed hunting, golfing, taking care of his yard and was a big fan of the Badgers, Brewers and Packers. But Larry's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. The bond he had with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was truly special.

Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Wendy Klitzkie (Scott Hurda), Greg (Mary) Dopkins and Christine (Jeff) Christy; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris) Newgard, Eric (Amanda) Klitzkie, Brandon Dopkins, Nick (Jenny) Dopkins, Cole Christy and Shayley Christy; great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna and Livia Newgard and Cody Klitzkie; siblings, Dean (Nancy) Dopkins, Don (Sue) Dopkins and David (Linda) Dopkins; brother-in-law, Wayne Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rochelle Anderson, Louise (Richard) Werndli and Henry Dopkins.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and again on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Food Pantry. The family would like to give special thanks to St. Mary's Hospital for all the loving care they provided to Larry and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

