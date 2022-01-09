Nelson, Larry Carl

MADISON - Larry Carl Nelson, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 2, 1961, in Madison, the son of the late Roswell and Irene (Dahl) Nelson.

Larry graduated from La Follette High School in 1979. He worked in food service for the UW Hospital and later in janitorial services for various area companies.

Larry enjoyed sports, rooting for Wisconsin teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and all Badger sports. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing and golf.

Larry is survived by his brother, Lee (Joan) Nelson; two nieces, Erica Nelson and Kerstin Nelson; and various cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM can visit Larry's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be at Blooming Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

Larry's family would like to thank the staff at SSM St. Mary's hospice home care and Trinity Family Homes for the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

