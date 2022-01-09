Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Nelson
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
La Follette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Nelson, Larry Carl

MADISON - Larry Carl Nelson, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 2, 1961, in Madison, the son of the late Roswell and Irene (Dahl) Nelson.

Larry graduated from La Follette High School in 1979. He worked in food service for the UW Hospital and later in janitorial services for various area companies.

Larry enjoyed sports, rooting for Wisconsin teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and all Badger sports. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing and golf.

Larry is survived by his brother, Lee (Joan) Nelson; two nieces, Erica Nelson and Kerstin Nelson; and various cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM can visit Larry's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be at Blooming Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

Larry's family would like to thank the staff at SSM St. Mary's hospice home care and Trinity Family Homes for the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
via LIVE STREAM at www.gundersonfh.com on Larry's obituary page.
Click on Watch Webcast., WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love Ian, Marissa and children
January 25, 2022
my deepest sympathy to you all
Philip frye
Work
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results