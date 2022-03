Sailor, Larry S.

CAMBRIA - Larry S. Sailor, age 80, of Cambria, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home.

Relatives and friends may call on the family on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com