Schmaltz, Larry Anton

MADISON - Larry Anton Schmaltz, age 66, of Madison, passed away in his home due to health complications. He is survived by his four children, Kyle, Kam, Konnor and Kenzie; as well as his brother, Mark; and two sisters, Kathleen and Mary; and several grandchildren.

When not at the golf course or the gym, Larry could be found outside on sunny days or at a local pub watching the Packers and Badgers.