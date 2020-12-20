Menu
Larry Strahl
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Strahl, Larry Delos

SUN PRAIRIE - Larry Delos Strahl, 77, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away due to complications after heart surgery on Dec. 15, 2020. A former East Sider known to his friends as Stretch, he was the heart and soul of his family, with a magnetic personality, who cared deeply about others. Larry was the eldest son of Harry Delos and Lorraine Mae (Linhart) Strahl. He was born on July 12, 1943, in LaCrosse and the family relocated to Madison when he was 7. Larry played basketball and hockey for Madison East High and graduated in 1961. He went on to UW-Platteville, where he continued his basketball career. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Marie (Rider) Strahl. They were married on July 23, 1966. They began their lives together by returning to Madison, where Larry started a career at American Family Insurance that lasted for 38 years. Outside of work, Larry enjoyed running a hobby farm, building a cabin, restoring a '55 Chevy Bel Air, playing basketball, hunting, shooting trap, drag races, teasing his grandchildren, and spending time with their many beloved dogs. He was the guy that knew how to do everything and was always willing to lend a hand. Marie cherished him most for being a caring person with an outstanding sense of humor, always prepared to offer help to and have a good conversation with anyone who wanted it.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Rider) Strahl of Sun Prairie; son, Jason (Mandy Maass) of Oak Creek, Colo.; brother, Bruce (Carolyn) of Acworth, Ga.; two grandchildren, Poe and Rohan; nephews, Jeff (Sarah) Strahl of Denver, Colo., and Lance Strahl of Fredericksberg, Va.; grandniece, Djuna Strahl; and grandnephew, Morgan Strahl. Anyone who knew Larry knows he was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor and friend that will be dearly missed. His quick wit, creativity, wonderful sense of humor and gentle spirit will forever be with us. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie, just learned of Larrys passing. I first met Stretch in 1975 when we both worked at Am Fam. We both had an interest in the JFK assassination. Stretch was a good guy. I live in St. Joe, MO now so I just learned of Larry's passing. You have my deepest sympathy. Billy
Bill Leppert
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss, he was a special man and a pleasure to work with. My sympathies and prayers.
Barb Kitzinger
December 24, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss, Peace be with you.
Claudia Quick
December 21, 2020
My prayers go out to Larry´s family worked for him for about 20 years he was a kind funny thoughtful boss. Rip larry
Patsy sommerfeld
December 21, 2020
We will miss you so terribly much on greenway rd Stretch. It won't be the same without you. The picture is of him and our other neighbors helping me put hay in the barn before it rained! Stretch was always willing to help no matter the time or day.
Serena Denson
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear this news! He was a great guy and I so enjoyed working with him! He kept things fun at work! My sympathy to the family!
Jeanne Gassen
December 21, 2020
I was so sad to hear that Larry passed away. He was a wonderful boss and friend. Loved his sense of humor.
Liz Morehouse
December 21, 2020
Larry was the best big brother ever, he taught me to play hockey at the Sherman school rink with magazines taped to our shins for shin guards, helped me get my 46 Ford, put brakes in it and turn it into a hot rod, duck hunting from the Mississippi to Canada, always funny, always a helping hand. Love you big brother, will never forget you!
Bruce Strahl
December 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Larry. I enjoyed working with him at Amfam and he was a wonderful boss. His humor and care for others will always be remembered.
Judie & Pat Wagner
December 20, 2020
