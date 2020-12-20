Strahl, Larry Delos

SUN PRAIRIE - Larry Delos Strahl, 77, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away due to complications after heart surgery on Dec. 15, 2020. A former East Sider known to his friends as Stretch, he was the heart and soul of his family, with a magnetic personality, who cared deeply about others. Larry was the eldest son of Harry Delos and Lorraine Mae (Linhart) Strahl. He was born on July 12, 1943, in LaCrosse and the family relocated to Madison when he was 7. Larry played basketball and hockey for Madison East High and graduated in 1961. He went on to UW-Platteville, where he continued his basketball career. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Marie (Rider) Strahl. They were married on July 23, 1966. They began their lives together by returning to Madison, where Larry started a career at American Family Insurance that lasted for 38 years. Outside of work, Larry enjoyed running a hobby farm, building a cabin, restoring a '55 Chevy Bel Air, playing basketball, hunting, shooting trap, drag races, teasing his grandchildren, and spending time with their many beloved dogs. He was the guy that knew how to do everything and was always willing to lend a hand. Marie cherished him most for being a caring person with an outstanding sense of humor, always prepared to offer help to and have a good conversation with anyone who wanted it.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Rider) Strahl of Sun Prairie; son, Jason (Mandy Maass) of Oak Creek, Colo.; brother, Bruce (Carolyn) of Acworth, Ga.; two grandchildren, Poe and Rohan; nephews, Jeff (Sarah) Strahl of Denver, Colo., and Lance Strahl of Fredericksberg, Va.; grandniece, Djuna Strahl; and grandnephew, Morgan Strahl. Anyone who knew Larry knows he was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor and friend that will be dearly missed. His quick wit, creativity, wonderful sense of humor and gentle spirit will forever be with us. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

