TOMAHAWK - Larry M. Tobin, 75, Tomahawk, co-publisher of the Tomahawk Leader for 37 years, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. He was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo. He graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee. Tobin moved to Madison to work in the State Legislature and later for the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association and as assistant manager and legislative coordinator for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA). He was WNA's 100th president and was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame. He served two terms on the Dane County Board.

He and Kathy Branen were married Feb. 8, 1975. The couple were publishers of the Jefferson Banner, and on April 1, 1982, purchased the Tomahawk Leader, retiring in 2019. One of his novels, "Pressing Matters," was published in 2008. Tobin was active in Tomahawk civic affairs. He received the Tomahawk Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. Among survivors are his wife; a son, Kerry (Stacy) Tobin; daughter, Kelly (Brent) Hussong; five grandchildren; and a sister, Diane DeBaun.

The funeral is Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Tomahawk, with visitation from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

