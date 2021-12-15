Menu
Larry Tobin
Tobin, Larry M.

TOMAHAWK - Larry M. Tobin, 75, Tomahawk, co-publisher of the Tomahawk Leader for 37 years, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. He was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo. He graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee. Tobin moved to Madison to work in the State Legislature and later for the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association and as assistant manager and legislative coordinator for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA). He was WNA's 100th president and was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame. He served two terms on the Dane County Board.

He and Kathy Branen were married Feb. 8, 1975. The couple were publishers of the Jefferson Banner, and on April 1, 1982, purchased the Tomahawk Leader, retiring in 2019. One of his novels, "Pressing Matters," was published in 2008. Tobin was active in Tomahawk civic affairs. He received the Tomahawk Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. Among survivors are his wife; a son, Kerry (Stacy) Tobin; daughter, Kelly (Brent) Hussong; five grandchildren; and a sister, Diane DeBaun.

The funeral is Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Tomahawk, with visitation from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
I'll always remember how his eyes lit up and his voice became youthful as he relayed stories about his years playing baseball. I learned a lot from him through our conversations about writing fiction, writing news, the politics that go along with living in a small community, and the doggedness of protecting freedom of the press and the weightiness of news reporting integrity that went with that. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work at The Tomahawk Leader alongside Kathy and Larry. I wasn't able to make it to the visitation and funeral. My deepest sympathies to the entire Tobin family.
Ann Brigham Chrudinsky
Work
December 22, 2021
My father, who also passed away this year, was a great friend and admirer of Larry. He always spoke highly of his commitment to quality news reporting and freedom of information. The profession is losing some of its greats. Our parents also shared a love of up North. Our condolences to your family.
Bob Wills
December 16, 2021
