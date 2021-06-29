Menu
Larry Welch
Baraboo High School
Melby Funeral Home
1245 N. Water St.
Platteville, WI

Welch, Lawrence A."Larry"

PLATTEVILLE - Lawrence A. "Larry" Welch, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, WI. Larry's son, CH Jason Hesseling will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Kieler, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence A. "Larry" Welch Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Lu; five children, Beth (Alan) Schnug and their son, Braeden; Valerie (Ben) Gregg and their children, Elissa, Catherine, Charlotte, Caleb, Joshua, Christine, and Jeremiah; CH Jason Hesseling; Jarret (Darcy) Hesseling and their children Lainy, Jaiden, and Zoey; and Matthew Hesseling; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave (Chris) Nefzger, Jeanne (George) Hesseling, Gary (Juanita) Maiers, and Roger Johannes. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Makenzee Carpenter; and two sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Maiers and Kathy Johannes.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melby Funeral Home
1245 N. Water St., Platteville, WI
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Rose Catholic Church
Cuba City, WI
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Rose Catholic Church
Cuba City, WI
I will miss our lively discussions on many topics, we could spend many hours enjoying each other's company. May he rest in peace
Gary A Maiers
June 29, 2021
