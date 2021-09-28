Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Zenz
FUNERAL HOME
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory
1234 S Madison St
Lancaster, WI

Zenz, Larry

LANCASTER - Larry Zenz, age 93, of Prairie du Sac, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence.

Larry is survived by his children, Julie, Jane (Mike) Karleskint, Jim (Linda), Joyce (Matt) Link, Jean (Jon) Ackerman, Joe (Shari) and Jenny (Bryce) Bellinder; 20 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sister, Ann (Warren) Zeigle, brother-in-law, Ben Koeller; and in-laws, Bob Timmerman, Jim (Alice)Timmerman, Dick (Judy) Timmerman, Ellen (Timmerman) Westemeier, Dan (Karen) Timmerman.

In addition to his parents, Leo and Catherine; and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Timmerman, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; sister, Rosemary Koeller; sister-in-law, Ann Timmerman; and brother-in-law, Herb Westemeier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. CLEMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Larry Zenz memorial fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.

Online Condolences: martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church
135 S. Washington St., Lancaster
Sep
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church
135 S. Washington St., Lancaster
Sep
30
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church
135 S. Washington St., Lancaster
Funeral services provided by:
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heartfelt sympathies to you all
Emily Link, Mary Severson, Stephen and Lisa Link, Tony Link and Barb Klug
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results