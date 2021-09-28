Zenz, Larry

LANCASTER - Larry Zenz, age 93, of Prairie du Sac, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence.

Larry is survived by his children, Julie, Jane (Mike) Karleskint, Jim (Linda), Joyce (Matt) Link, Jean (Jon) Ackerman, Joe (Shari) and Jenny (Bryce) Bellinder; 20 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sister, Ann (Warren) Zeigle, brother-in-law, Ben Koeller; and in-laws, Bob Timmerman, Jim (Alice)Timmerman, Dick (Judy) Timmerman, Ellen (Timmerman) Westemeier, Dan (Karen) Timmerman.

In addition to his parents, Leo and Catherine; and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Timmerman, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; sister, Rosemary Koeller; sister-in-law, Ann Timmerman; and brother-in-law, Herb Westemeier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. CLEMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Larry Zenz memorial fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.

