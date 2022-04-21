Laura S. "Lolly" Howard

March 18, 1942 - April 9, 2022

Laura "Lolly" Howard passed away at the age of 80 on April 9, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Lolly grew up in the small town of Avondale in southeastern Pennsylvania with her parents, Emalie and Philip Smith, and her much loved younger sister, Daffin. The house where they lived was bursting with relatives, including grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. She later liked to recount that miraculously, they all got by with just one bathroom! She was a tomboy, always in and out of adventures, and she had a close circle of friends.

Lolly graduated from Chatham College in Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Political Science, and she served as a teacher in one of the first Peace Corps groups in Liberia from 1963 to 1965. After various jobs in Washington D.C. and the Bahamas, Lol met her husband, Roger, during a summer job with a community development non-profit organization in inner city Philadelphia. She was quickly smitten, and their love would be the lodestar of her life. She followed him to Madison, WI. He proposed after a romantic lunch at Paisans in February 1969, and they were married that June. They had two children and lived in Madison for the rest of their lives. In the mid-1980s Lolly pursued a new career in computer programming, and worked at American Family Insurance until she retired in 2002.

As a young woman, Lolly was introduced to photography and this became a lifelong passion. She loved taking photographs and she had a true gift for it. It was rare to see her at social events without a camera in hand. In the days before digital cameras she kept a darkroom and developed her own film. She specialized in portraits, mostly candid, and she had the uncanny ability to capture her subjects' personalities and the twinkle in their eyes. It wasn't unusual for people to later spot themselves in her pictures and think, "Do I really look that good?" She won awards for her images, and her photographs of friends, loved ones, and gatherings are cherished mementos among those who knew her.

Lolly had extraordinary curiosity, warmth, generosity, and humor. She was an amazing listener, and she asked terrific questions. She enjoyed children immensely and they intuitively trusted her. To her four grandchildren she was "Nennen," and visits always included lots of laughter and goofing around. She was an avid reader with wide-ranging tastes; her bedside table was perpetually loaded with biographies, histories, science tomes, and novels. She was an instinctive supporter of the less fortunate. Outgoing and unpretentious, she loved to laugh, and she had a fantastic ability to tease and joke around with those around her. People were drawn to her; she could (and often did) befriend strangers just standing in the checkout aisle of the grocery store. At the same time she reserved her closest ties to a relative few, and to those lucky enough to be in that number she was deeply loyal. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her husband of 52-years, Roger Howard; she leaves behind her children: Andrew (Debra) Howard and Elisabeth (Jacob) Shea; grandchildren: Libby and Ramon Howard and Maesy and Sy Shea; her sister, Daffin (Denny) Cox; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and so many wonderful friends.

Special thanks to the staff of All Saints Neighborhood Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

Until the end of her life, as she struggled with Alzheimer's, she continued to lift our spirits with her radiant smile and her loving touch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be sent to Community Shares of Wisconsin (www.communityshares.com).