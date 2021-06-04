Menu
Laura Kastel
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI

Kastel, Laura C.

SAUK PRAIRIE/REEDSBURG - Laura C. Kastel, age 79, passed away at the Reedsburg Hospital on June 1, 2021. She was born in Baraboo on Sept. 9, 1941, to the late John and Alvina (Baltes) Kastel. Laura lived her life in the Casa De Oaks Assisted Living in Reedsburg for 21 years. She enjoyed visits from family and friends, conversation, Hallmark movies and her AbleTrek Tours.

She is survived by her sister, Marion Ballweg, and her family, T.J. (SueAnn Schwanke) Ballweg and their daughter, Ali (Sky) Ogren and their sons, Ansel and Riley Ogren; Tammy (Randy) Smith, and their daughters, Amber (Max) Smith and Abby (Brian) Brennan and their daughter, Ellerie; and Teresa (Scott) Kestin and their daughter, MaKenzie (Kyle) Kestin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Lloyd M. Ballweg.

A private memorial service will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City. Burial will follow in the St. Norbert's Cemetery, Roxbury.

Laura's family would like to express their sincerest thanks to all of Laura's second family, Becky and Dave Knull and their family, Amanda, Chad "Potato Chip Man," Riley, Shannon, Tyler, Erik, Tammy, Alli, Aiden, Ben "Thin," Ann, Blake, and Savannah; and to the staff of Casa De Oaks for their exceptional and compassionate care given to Laura.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 4, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.