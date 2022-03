Maly, Laura M.

WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - Laura M. Maly, 61, of Waunakee/Westport, died on April 1, 2020. A celebration of Laura's life will be held on Sunday, June 13 at THE MARINER'S INN, 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513