TOMLINSON, LAURA CHRISTINE

WAUNAKEE - Laura C Tomlinson, age 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her home, March 5, 2021. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, December 19, 1969, the daughter of Linda and Douglas Tomlinson. The family moved to California and Utah during Laura's father's Air Force service and settled in Waunakee when Laura was six. Laura graduated from Waunakee High School in 1988. Laura combined her musical talents of flute, piano and singing with her talent for humor into her presentation for the Jr Miss Contest. She won the talent award. Laura played her flute in WHS Concert and Jazz Band, in the Waunakee Community Band, and for St John the Baptist Catholic Church. Laura was selected to be a Youth Ambassador to the Soviet Union during the summer after her high school graduation. She was the only one to take along a musical instrument. She played her flute on street corners and was invited to play when the group attended a theater production. In recent years, Laura has sung and played her flute in local jazz clubs, as well as doing stand-up comedy. Laura continued to have a love of music, art, travel and learning about other cultures. She cherished traveling to Mexico City with her most faithful friend, Pablo Meyer.

Laura had many jobs, but her favorite occupation was working with seniors. Her kindness to the elderly was natural and heartfelt. At one retirement home, she was the Activities Director. This job was the most fulfilling to her and took advantage of her creativity.

The most important part of Laura's life was her daughter, Carly Kathleen Tomlinson, born in May 2001. She knew Carly was her miracle, and she was forever grateful to God for allowing this beautiful soul to be her daughter. Her 'Padma' was her heart and soul. Laura's love of art, different genres of music and love of cats was passed on to Carly.

Laura was always on a spiritual journey. Her long-term goal was to walk the pilgrimage Camino de Santiago, The Way of Saint James.

She was a very friendly, spontaneous person. She made hundreds of friends throughout her life through school, work, AA and Church.

Laura is survived by her parents, Linda and Douglas Tomlinson; her daughter, Carly Tomlinson; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Laura was preceded in death by her dear brother, Chad, in 1993; maternal grandmother, Gertrude Grubb; and paternal grandparents, Florence and Charles Tomlinson.

Laura joined the Catholic Church and became a member of St John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. Monsignor Gunn's guidance and friendship has helped her many times. Due to the pandemic, a service limited to extended family was officiated by Monsignor Gunn at Laura's gravesite next to her brother. The ceremony was blessed with sunshine, heartfelt comments and live flute music by a family friend.

Any memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Laura's name.

