Laurent "Larry" Joseph Forcier, Jr.

April 9, 1951 - April 9, 2022

RIO VISTA, CA - Laurent "Larry" Joseph Forcier, Jr., of Rio Vista, CA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 9, 2022 his 71st birthday, after a brief battle with cancer. Larry was born on April 9, 1951 to Laurent and Susan Forcier in Pensacola, FL.

A 1969 graduate of Escambia High School, he attended Pensacola Junior College and had a long career in the automotive business. Larry moved to Oregon, WI in 1978 where he raised his family largely as a single father.

In 2004, he returned home to the white sand beaches of Pensacola. Larry retired to Rio Vista, CA in 2017 to be near his children and grandchildren.

Larry enjoyed playing baseball as a youth and was thrilled to be able to attend the 2016 World Series to watch his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs. He also loved having traveled with his family to New England, Belize, Yosemite National Park, Lake Tahoe, and most recently with his son and daughter to the Mendocino Coast to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Larry will be remembered as a devoted father who never missed a chance to support his kids in their pursuits. He could be found on the sidelines, in the stands, or wherever his children needed him to be in their times of need. An avid collector of coins and toy cars, he also had a long and fulfilling tenure at Toys R' Us building bicycles and helping people find the perfect gift for a child or loved one.

A child at heart, he spoke proudly of bringing smiles to children's faces by dressing up as Santa Claus at St. John's Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. In recent years, Larry enjoyed volunteering at his local library, researching family genealogy, playing in his community's bocce ball league and walking many miles each day in the California sunshine. Everyone knew Larry as a kind, supportive and gentle person, and that he loved his family very much.

Larry is survived by his son Michael, Michael's wife Alena; and their two children: Morrison and Vega; his daughter Jennifer, her husband Max; and their two children: Oren and Ruby; his sisters: Sandra (Gary) Gaston and Elaine (Nick) Augustine; and many nieces and nephews. He will forever be in their hearts and missed every day.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Pensacola at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society