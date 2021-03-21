Kluge, Lauretta "Laurie"

CAMBRIDGE - Lauretta "Laurie" Kluge passed away with her family by her side on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the young age of 66.

Laurie is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Denny; they had 40 wonderful years together. She also is survived by her devoted and caring son, Scott, aka the "Turkeyman"; loyal dog, Abby; sisters, Debbie (Don) Wills and Cathy (Tim) Severson; brother, Mike Sperry; father-in-law, Dennis Kluge; brother-in-law, Ronald (Peggy); sister-in-law, Yvonne (Dale) Laube; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, WI 53718, for a graveside service for Laurie.

We would like to send a special thank you to UW Carbon Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice Staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider cancer research or Agrace HospiceCare when making out memorials.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054