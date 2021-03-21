Menu
Lauretta "Laurie" Kluge
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Kluge, Lauretta "Laurie"

CAMBRIDGE - Lauretta "Laurie" Kluge passed away with her family by her side on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the young age of 66.

Laurie is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Denny; they had 40 wonderful years together. She also is survived by her devoted and caring son, Scott, aka the "Turkeyman"; loyal dog, Abby; sisters, Debbie (Don) Wills and Cathy (Tim) Severson; brother, Mike Sperry; father-in-law, Dennis Kluge; brother-in-law, Ronald (Peggy); sister-in-law, Yvonne (Dale) Laube; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, WI 53718, for a graveside service for Laurie.

We would like to send a special thank you to UW Carbon Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice Staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider cancer research or Agrace HospiceCare when making out memorials.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
You were blessed with 40 years. Sincere sympathy to you and Scott. Old memories. Bud
Bud Rumpf
March 22, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 21, 2021
