Austin, Laurie A.

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS - Laurie A. Austin, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born on Dec. 24, 1956, the daughter of Elmon "Pete" Ott and Minerva Johnson. Laurie grew up in New Glarus and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1975. She continued her education at MATC in Madison, earning a degree in business. Laurie had worked at Reliable Insurance and then Madison National Life Insurance for 22 years. She had also tended bar for several years at the Kann-Am Bowl in Verona. Most recently she had worked at Culver's in New Glarus. On Aug. 13, 1994, she was united in marriage to Malcolm Austin at the Primrose Lutheran Church. Laurie was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. She was a fervent supporter of her daughter Noelle in her school activities and as part of the "Momarazzi" as dairy queen. Laurie also loved the animals she had around the farm.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Malcolm; daughter, Noelle; sister, Jo Ellen (Ken) Schaefer; niece, Erin (Garret) Newkirk; and nephew, Eric (Amy Roeder) Schaefer. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Janet Austin; brothers-in-law, Guy (Brenda) Austin and Bart (Tonya) Austin; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI, with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at the ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Glarus Area EMS and New Glarus Fire Department.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.