MADISON - Laurie Margery Jones Fox passed away peacefully Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, one week before her 93rd birthday. She was born Dec. 16, 1928 to David C. Jones and Rachel Latimer Jones Stimson in Glendive, Mont. A 1946 graduate of Portage High School, she also attended the UW Madison. She greatly enjoyed her many years of retail work at Moseleys and Waldens Books! She was a voracious reader and a deep well of information on many varied subjects. Laurie was committed to and active with her beloved church, Covenant Presbyterian. Serving from 1959 as a Deacon, Elder, adult church school leader, it was always the children who moved her heart the most. She took great joy in exploring her Welsh heritage leading her to serve as a long time member of the Cambrian Heritage Society. Her many trips to Wales and the International Welsh Fest (Gymanfa Ganu) and all things Welsh were highlights in her life. This lovely, gentle, funny woman proudly affirmed her lineage of strong, independent women! Laurie spoke love and truth into the lives of many devoted friends and family members. She is survived by her five children, Barbara (Stephan) Lanfer, Susan Aide, John Fox, Steven Fox, David Fox and many grand and great grandchildren. Loved ones who preceded her in death are her parents; and step-father; son-in-law, Dr. Terence Langetieg; brother-in-law, Dr. L A Fraser; sister, Barbara Jones Fraser; and husband, Robert Fox. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wis. 53705. It was her wish that memorials be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe, Madison, Wis. 53705 or your local library.

