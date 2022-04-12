Laurie C. McDowell

March 5, 1949 - April 1, 2022

VERONA - Laurie C. McDowell, age 73, of Verona, WI, passed away at home on April 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Laurie was born on March 5, 1949 in Chicago IL to Lee and Mary Cornelius. She graduated from Verona High School and went on to study Elementary Education at UW Platteville, graduating in 1971. Later that year, she married Bradley McDowell. In 2021, she and Brad, together with their extended family, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Laurie was a devoted teacher for over 35 years, the last 20 years at Belleville Elementary School. She was a compassionate teacher, always seeking ways to open doors for her students to succeed and excel. She spent countless hours preparing her classroom and planning lessons to engage her students and make learning fun.

Laurie relished motherhood and lovingly supported her two active sons throughout their early years, cheering them on in sports, 4-H work, and other activities and welcoming their friends into the family home. In their adulthood, she joined Brad in continuing to support and encourage their sons in their personal lives and business endeavors and to thoroughly enjoy time with them and their families. Her grandchildren adored Laurie. She baked them creative birthday cakes, made their favorite bar cookies, homemade raspberry applesauce, and wild grape jam. She was always ready to snuggle in with the kids to read one of the many books from her extensive library of children's books. Laurie was a creative person and had many interests. She was an avid gardener and longtime member of the Mound Vue Garden Club. Bouquets of flowers always appeared on picnic tables and around the home wherever Laurie was present. She raised sheep and was a member of the Fine Fleece Shetland Sheep Association. Laurie and Brad enjoyed the performing arts and were regular attendees of Concerts on the Square and American Players Theater. She loved travel, especially by train, as well as camping adventures with their Scamp Trailer. She played volleyball for many years and continued meeting with her teammates for coffee and tea after their playing days were over. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts and sharing her creative works with friends and family. Laurie and Brad were members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, David VanNatta.

She is survived by her husband, Brad; sons: Ryan (Chris Blaisdell), Ross (Susan), and grandchildren: Blaise, Ronan, Kai, Nyah, Julia, and Graham. She is also survived by sisters: Marylee Miller (Darryl), Heather VanNatta, Hollie Radomski (Paul); cousin, Gregg Anderson (Karen); and many cousins; nieces; and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and support. Laurie will always be remembered for her warm, loving personality and for being a creative nurturer in all aspects of her life. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service for Laurie will be held June 18, 2022. Details are pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens. (Olbrich Botanical Society, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 or www.olbrich.org).