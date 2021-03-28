Menu
Laurie Reilly
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison
5701 Odana Road
Madison, WI

Reilly, Laurie Joan "Laura"

FITCHBURG - Laurie Joan "Laura" Reilly, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. Laura was the youngest daughter of Charles and Mabel (Mackin) Reilly. She grew up on the family farm in Potter Township, attended schools in Fulton and Edgerton, and earned a B.A. at the UW-Platteville.

Laura is survived by her life partner, Dennis Drabek; sisters, Mary Ann Arnold, Patricia (Al) Feirn, Kay (Brent) Burki, Joyce (Dennis) Syth, Diane (Hal) Rhoades and Rosemary (Larry) Oium; brothers, Ronald Reilly and Michael (Jean) Reilly; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Karen Cedars; her canine companion, Benny; and feline companion, Sophie.

Laura was a dreamer, a philosopher, a poet, a writer, an avid reader, a lover of sleep, warmth and nature and all living things.

No public services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, various tree planting charities or other favorite charity.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.