Barica, Laverne Marilyn

MADISON – Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Laverne Marilyn Barica passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born to Charles and Anna (Batka) Lyons in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 14, 1928.

Laverne married Henry Andrew Barica on Nov. 23, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her son, Henry Andrew Barica Jr.; and sister, Elaine Lyon.

Laverne is survived by five daughters, Evelyn Barica, Pamela (Bob) Schmied, Mary Barica, Susan Barica, and Amy (Dave) Stoffels; grandchildren, Robby Schmied, Stephanie, (Brian) Graziano, Derek, (Tara) Barica, Andrew Jones, Brianna Stoffels, and Derek Stoffels; six great-grandchildren, Ava and Hunter Schmied, Lyndzee Jones, Brooklyn Barica, and Frank and Peter Graziano; brother, Charles (Ruth) Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be a gathering with her immediate family only.

