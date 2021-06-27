Reible, LaVerne John "Buster"

ROXBURY - LaVerne John "Buster" Reible, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 after a brief illness. Born on June 13, 1944 in Baraboo, WI the eleventh of twelve children to Carl and Magdalen (Henning) Reible.

Buster grew up on the family farm in Roxbury and took over after his parents retired. He was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Parish, Roxbury.

Buster graduated from Sauk City High School in 1963, that year he met the love of his life, Bonnie Sue Frosch, they were united in marriage on November 26, 1966.

Buster was a "Jack of all trades". Of all his achievements, he truly enjoyed the eleven years as a part time officer with the Sauk Prairie Police Dept. Many years later he found his longtime niche in the propane business, Reliable LP Gas.

Buster loved being "on the go". He enjoyed our grandchildren, traveling, cruises, motorcycling, camping, the Hodag & Cadott country festivals, Cheese Days in Monroe, any place that offered live music, Friday night fish frys, hamburgers, cold beer, the many "one day" adventures with siblings, and of course planning his own birthday parties. Which many times it was a double party with his mother in law, Alma Frosch, who turned 103 on June 11. Buster and Alma had a special bond! The last eight years he enjoyed wintering in Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie; two sons, Mitch (Olah) and their children, Alexis, Alex Alyssa, Alena (Samer Korim) and their son, Yosef, Mark (Nicole Brice) and her son, a Hayden;further survived by a brother, Earl (Sadie), four sisters, Shirley Kraus, Doris (Gerald Boehnen), Alice Schmitz, and Grace Keenan; sisters in law, Betty Reible and Delores Reible, brother in law, Tim Schroeder. In laws, Alma Frosch, Charlene Blum, Tom (Alice) Frosch, Judy (Walter) Peetz, Butch Frosch, Dick (Jeanne) Frosch, Barb (Don) Wright, Sandy (Ron) Wartzok , Terry (Saroya) Frosch.

Preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Arbie (Ruth Schulenberg) Norman (Elizabeth Bongard) Reible, Harold and Donald; two sisters, Luella (Robert) Blumenstein, Darlene Schroeder; brothers in law, Robert Schmitz, James Keenan, in laws, Sharon (Jerry) Booth, Edward Blum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Roxbury. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI.

