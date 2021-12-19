Menu
LaVon Hofland
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Stoughton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Hofland, LaVon Mae

STOUGHTON - LaVon Mae Hofland, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 18, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Tollef and Gabrilie (Anderson) Hanson. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1952. LaVon was a housewife on the farm, a homemaker and worked at WPS until retirement. LaVon enjoyed spending time with her family, and her pastimes included crocheting, rosemaling, Hardanger and playing cards. She was a member of Good Shepherd by the Lake Parish and American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clairmont; parents; brothers; and sisters. LaVon is survived by her children, Sandy (Joe) Rowin, Cindy Raasch and Roger Wersland, Larry Shimniok, Lori (Terry) Shaw, Tammy (Chris) Gallwitz, Ronda (Mike) Kojo, and Chris (Erin) Hofland; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassion and care they provided for LaVon and her family.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE, 1800 US-51 in Stoughton. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton, Wis.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE
1800 US-51, Stoughton, WI
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE
1800 US-51, Stoughton, WI
Dec
21
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
December 19, 2021
