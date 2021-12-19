Hofland, LaVon Mae

STOUGHTON - LaVon Mae Hofland, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 18, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Tollef and Gabrilie (Anderson) Hanson. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1952. LaVon was a housewife on the farm, a homemaker and worked at WPS until retirement. LaVon enjoyed spending time with her family, and her pastimes included crocheting, rosemaling, Hardanger and playing cards. She was a member of Good Shepherd by the Lake Parish and American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clairmont; parents; brothers; and sisters. LaVon is survived by her children, Sandy (Joe) Rowin, Cindy Raasch and Roger Wersland, Larry Shimniok, Lori (Terry) Shaw, Tammy (Chris) Gallwitz, Ronda (Mike) Kojo, and Chris (Erin) Hofland; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassion and care they provided for LaVon and her family.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE, 1800 US-51 in Stoughton. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton, Wis.

