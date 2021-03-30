Menu
LaVon Ritchie
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
209 Mary St
Boscobel, WI

Ritchie, Lavon W. "Dutch"

FITCHBURG - LaVon W. "Dutch" Ritchie, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sat., March 27, at the age of 82. He is survived by sons Al Ritchie of Fitchburg, and Andrew (Jill) Ritchie of Cross Plains; daughter Amy (Scott) Pierquet of Lodi; grandchildren Dylan, Ashlyn and Katryna Ritchie, Kayla and Dakota Pierquet. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary. A private funeral service will be held on Wed., March 31, at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Online condolences may be made at www.kendallfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
