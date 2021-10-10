Borchardt, Lavonne Ann

MADISON – Lavonne Ann "Bonnie" (Kruger) Borchardt, 91, passed away at UW Hospital on Oct. 6, 2021. She was known as a person who was simply selfless, and no matter what, she made sure you knew you were never alone in this world. Lavonne was born on Sept. 18, 1930, to Walter and Cora Belle (Kelly) Kruger. She was the oldest of eight children, having three sisters and four brothers.

Lavonne graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948, where she met her husband, William "Bill" Borchardt. They married Dec. 4, 1948, celebrating over 70 years of marriage before his death in October 2019. When he would see her he would say "hello, my beautiful wife," and both would have a huge smile on their face. They were soulmates, always holding hands. They are together again, dancing for eternity and likely playing Skip-Bo every morning to see who is boss for the day.

Lavonne worked for AAA for over 17 years, running the Emergency Road Service division.

Lavonne and Bill had eight children in 10 years, and they instilled hard working values in all of them. As matriarch, Lavonne was a strong, sassy, independent yet kind and nurturing woman. Family meant the world to her. She loved spending time with them and was a devoted caregiver to all, especially her son, Steve. She enjoyed passing down her many of her amazing recipes, all of which she knew by heart. Favorites included her world famous buttermilk pancakes, hamburger casserole, sheet cake brownies, potato salad, lefse, rhubarb pie and a stiff brandy old fashioned! Lavonne made sure you were well fed, always! Like many of her generation, she may have been known for occasionally putting salt and pepper shakers, butter packs and rolls in her purse to take home from a restaurant. Her great-grandchildren gave her so much joy over the past several years. She loved watching their sporting events, attending birthday parties, sharing meals, playing games, crafting or having balloon fights! Spending time at the family cabin was a favorite of hers. There she taught "the little kids" how to play poker with quarters (jacks trips or freezie) and once old enough, visit the local casino, sit with her at the blackjack table and truly learn from the pro! Lavonne was a fan of all Wisconsin sports and especially loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers at family parties. She would not leave the house without curling her hair, putting on lipstick and dressing up any outfit with coordinating jewelry! She also loved reading her magazines and books, basking in the sun and spoiling her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Lavonne is survived by her loving family, including her daughters, Janis Borchardt, Kathy (Dean) Reinke, Lori Clayton, Judy (Dave) Ferwerda, and Diane Habich; sons, William (Denise) Borchardt and Steven Borchardt; brothers, Pat Kruger and Dennis (Evelyn) Kruger; sister, Jan (Andy) Knapton; and sisters-in-law, Karen Kruger and Charlene Caucutt. She is further survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jennifer Latek (Scot and children, Sydney/Mushroom and Harrison), Verónica M. Luquis (partner, Scott Briggs and mother, Yvonne Luquis-Ortega), Heather Reinke (Bonnie Jardine and child, Alex Reinke-Jardine), Lisa Borchardt (child, Tyler and granddaughter, Nala), Jessica Martin (Stirling and children, Owen and Nora), Bill (Joe) Borchardt, Jerel Townsend, Amanda Ferwerda (Kathy and children, Samantha and Nathan), Chad Gunnelson (Melissa and children, Taylor, Evan, and Dash), Eric Habich, Elizabeth Spielbauer (Dave and children, Abby, Austin, Natalie, and Ella), Shannon Johnson (Shane and children, Myles and Macy Wieneke), Ryan Clayton (Demi and child, Jonathon), and Trevor Habich (Mariah and child, Mila).

Lavonne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; daughter, Linda Borchardt; son-in-law, Mark Habich; sisters, Vivian Edwards and Joan Herrick; brothers, Jim and Kent Kruger; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held in Lavonne's honor on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Dahmen's at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, WI 53593.

We love and miss you, Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma! Your love will live on in each of us. We were grateful to have you in our lives!