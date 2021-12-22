Haefer, Lawrence "Larry"

REEDSBURG - Lawrence Evan "Larry" Haefer, age 83, of Reedsburg, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. He was born in Rock Springs, the youngest of 12 children, to William and Mabel Haefer. Larry graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1956. He then served in the U.S. Navy for three years. Larry enjoyed watching and participating in sports, especially senior softball (he played until he was 78), bowling, and basketball, and all the friends he met in these activities. He retired from Frank Liquor Company and also worked for C & H Distributors. Larry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sheila; his son, Ron Haefer (Angie Borman) of Madison; his daughter, Lynn Haefer (Al Sternitzky) of Marshfield; his brother, Alan; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Haefer and Betty Haefer; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ernest, Willy, Art and Lester; and six sisters, Eunice, Dorothy, Virginia, Evelyn, Eleanore and Norma.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.