WAUNAKEE - Lawrence J. "Larry" Karls, age 72, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on Feb. 9, 1948, to Arnold and Priscilla (Acker) Karls. Larry graduated from Middleton High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1966 until 1972. Larry completed his Wisconsin certified maintenance mechanic apprenticeship through the Waunakee Canning Company in 1971. He enjoyed farm-related employment, and was a farm equipment mechanic for Carl F. Statz & Sons, Waunakee, for more than 30 years until his retirement in June 2016.

Larry married Jean C. Ripp on Nov. 7, 1970. They were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, all of whom brought them much joy and happiness. Larry enjoyed helping area farmers with field work and traveling with Jean. They loved having family and friends join them on vacations. Larry and Jean were avid Badger football fans and traveled to many Big 10 stadiums and several Bowl games. Larry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee, and was an usher and a volunteer for various parish activities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Renee (Brian) Adler, Rod (Kallina) Karls, and Rachel (Alex) Peete; grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Glynn, Reese Adler, Abi and Matthew Ries, and Mason and Dominic Peete; and great-granddaughter, Sydney Glynn. Larry is also survived by his sister, Barb (Mike) Schutz; brother, Roger (Sheila) Karls; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken (Sue) Ripp, Don (Jean) Ripp, Sharon (Mitch) Bauer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Priscilla Karls; sister and brother-in-law, Kay (Bob) Kruchten; in-laws, Jerome and Dolores Ripp; brother-in-law, David Ripp; and nephew, Christopher Ripp.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St. in Waunakee on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. The Mass will also be live streamed via the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church website: www.stjb.org

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made in Larry's name to a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Monsignor Gunn, Harvey Winn and the many dedicated healthcare professionals at the SSM Health Dean Clinics, St. Mary's Hospital, and UW Carbone Cancer Center who provided care to Larry over the years.

