Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Kilian
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
143 S Washington St
Waterloo, WI

Kilian, Lawrence A.

WATERLOO - Lawrence A. Kilian, 74, of Waterloo, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021.

A funeral Mass for Larry will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. at HOLY FAMILY PARISH – WATERLOO, with Father Dale Grubba presiding and Father Jorge Miramontes concelebrating. A visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Full military honors will take place in the church parking lot after Mass. Burial will take place following the military honors at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place online condolences, please visit www.pn-fh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holy Family Parish
Waterloo, WI
Dec
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Holy Family Parish
Waterloo, WI
Dec
31
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Family Parish
Waterloo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carol I am so sorry about Larry. God bless you and your family.
JoEllen Drogsvold
Other
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results