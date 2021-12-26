Kilian, Lawrence A.

WATERLOO - Lawrence A. Kilian, 74, of Waterloo, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021.

A funeral Mass for Larry will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. at HOLY FAMILY PARISH – WATERLOO, with Father Dale Grubba presiding and Father Jorge Miramontes concelebrating. A visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Full military honors will take place in the church parking lot after Mass. Burial will take place following the military honors at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place online condolences, please visit www.pn-fh.com.