Lawrence Paul Schmit

May 30, 1940 - March 29, 2022

MADISON - Lawrence Paul "Larry" Schmit, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge Memory Care after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was born in Dodgeville, Wis., to Francis Schmit and Elizabeth "Betty" (McDonald) Schmit. Larry graduated from Middleton High School in 1958 and went on to earn a teaching degree in Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965. He met his wife, Linda Lewis, during that time and they married on Aug. 25, 1962. The two settled in Madison where Larry began his career with the Madison Metro School District that lasted 30 plus years.

He was the most fortunate of people whose life work of teaching was also his passion. He loved children and they returned his affection. As a newspaper article said when he retired, "No, no, Mr. Schmit can't go!" Larry had the desire to help ALL children gain self-confidence, a feeling of success and have fun through physical activity and sports. He never met a child that could not be shown how to accomplish a skill up to his/her ability. In fact, whether it was challenging or easy for the student to reach a goal, it brought him great happiness.

He taught at Orchard Ridge Junior High, Shorewood and finally Leopold Elementary School for many years until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he couldn't just give up being around children and continued to substitute teach in many Madison schools for eight more years. In addition to his love for teaching, Larry thoroughly enjoyed watching or listening to the Packers, Brewers and Badgers while working in the garage or gardening. He also loved to read and travel with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Brad of Madison; daughter, Leslie (Mike) Land of Waunakee; grandson, Ryan Land of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Tom (Joan) and Norb; a nephew; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William "Bill" (Ann) and their son, Terry.

We would like to thank the staff of The Knoll at Oakwood Prairie Ridge for everything they did to take care of Larry as well as the wonderful assistance of Agrace HospiceCare. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Madison Public Schools (fmps.org) or Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (alzwisc.org.)

A service will be held for family at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

