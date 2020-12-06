Walker, Lawrence "Larry"

VERONA - Lawrence "Larry" Walker, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, with his sons by his side. He was born on March 25, 1942, to Donald and Hazel (Mossey) Walker in Dodgeville, Wis.

Larry graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1960. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He moved to Madison. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Blum. They were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison on Aug. 19, 1967. They soon moved to Verona where they became part of the community, established lifelong friendships, raised a family, and lived out their lives. Larry worked most of his adult life as a flooring installer. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union local 314 for over 50 years. He enjoyed his daily walks around Verona, spending time outdoors, and was a lover of old country and bluegrass music.

Larry is survived by his two sons, Steve (Tiffany) Walker and Dave (Amanda Miller) Walker; his two grandchildren, Alexis Walker and Michael Walker; and his best friend and beloved beagle, Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife; and sister, Barbara Starr.

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.

