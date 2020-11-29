Bronte, Lennie L.

STOUGHTON - Lennie L. Bronte, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on May 30, 1931, the son of Lennie and Marion Bronte. Lennie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1949. On May 17, 1953, he married Elsa Rein. Lennie retired as a car salesman after 40 years at Kayser Ford. He enjoyed watching sports and tending to yardwork.

Lennie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elsa; two sons, Larry and Dennis; grandson, Zachary (Samantha Ket); great-grandson, Asher; sister, Eunice Anderson; brother, David Bronte; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Eldon.

At this time there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 2633 Church Street, Cottage Grove, WI 53527. A special thank you to the Stoughton EMS, and the staff of Stoughton Hospital for their care. Please share your memories of Lennie at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244