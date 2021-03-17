Heimbecker, Leo

DANE/WAUNAKEE - Leo Heimbecker passed away on March 15, 2021, at the age of 93, at Agrace Hospice. He was born to John and Helen (Rynes) Heimbecker. Leo married Marilyn Ripp 68 years ago and spent his entire life in the Dane/Waunakee area.

Leo retired from Oscar Mayer after 36 years. Driving truck was always a dream of his, and he did it until he was 80; he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and tobacco spearing. Leo was involved with the Dane Fire Department and the Dane Village Board; he was also a member of St John's Catholic Church.

Leo is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jean (Mike) Nichols, Dona Haag (Dick), Connie (Tom) Lange, Sam Heimbecker (Mari), Mary (Tom) Miller, Pat (Ken) Annen, Mark (Leisa) Heimbecker and Tilly Ziegler; 20 grandkids; and 28 great-grandkids. He is further survived by his sisters, Evelyn Martin and JoAnn (Bob) Hamilton; brothers-in-law, Dave Thomas, Jerry (Tonie) Ripp, and Bob (Connie) Ripp; and sisters-in-law, Jean Ripp, Eileen Ripp, Paulyn Ripp, Mary Jo (Ron) Mohr, Letty (Jim) Acker and Lora (Mike) Restle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ginny Thomas; brothers-in-law, Bob Martin, Gene Ripp and Roy Ripp; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ripp.

We appreciate the special friendships and help of many people. We would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Ranum and Staff, Agrace Hospice Staff (both out-patient and in-patient) and Home Again Staff.

There was a private funeral service with Monsignor Gunn officiating, which can be viewed online at stjb.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Parish or Agrace Hospice.

One of Leo's favorite sayings was "Stop up sometime."

