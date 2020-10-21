Marklein, Leo George "Lee"

JANESVILLE - Leo George "Lee" Marklein, of Janesville, died Oct. 18, 2020, of COVID-19. Lee was born to Irvin and Susan (McPhillips) Marklein in Clyde, Wis., on Sept. 23, 1933. He gained a lifelong work ethic growing up on the family farm, was schooled at the local one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Lone Rock High School, and completed UW-Madison's Farming Short Course.

He married his one true love, Marcelyn Liegel, of Plain, Wis., on June 16, 1954. After briefly living in Spring Green and Fort Atkinson, they settled in Janesville in 1958. Lee and his brother Don built their first home in 1959 while working nights at GM. A few years later, they left GM and created Marklein Builders Inc. Together, they built thousands of homes and developed subdivisions in Janesville, Delavan, and Lake Redstone. They acquired M & M Concrete and Sig Olson Flooring.

Lee never completely retired but spent more time caring for Marcy who passed away at home on July 11, 2010. Lee and Marcy enjoyed traveling when work allowed. They sailed on the Queen Elizabeth, flew on the Concorde, snowbirded in Gulf Shores, Ala., and travelled to many racetracks to cheer on his idol, the Intimidator #3, Dale Earnhardt. Lee's last big trip was to Japan to visit his grandson, Kristopher, who was studying abroad.

Lee is survived by five children: his sons, Douglas (Jean) and their daughters, Erin (Benjamin) Kollenbroich and Caitlin (Steven) Nelson, and Robert (Jane) and their daughters, Elizabeth (Brett Saternus), Alison and Laura; his daughters, Mary Beth (Peter Kunkel), Kelly (Kevin) Strebe and their sons, Kristopher and Kurtis, and Kristine Marklein. He was a proud great-grandfather to Owen and Clara Saternus and Madeleine and Harriet Kollenbroich. He was a loyal brother to Philip (Rita), Donald (Carol) and Susan (Phillip) McCarville. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marlene (James) Marklein; ten brothers/sisters-in law; and countless nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcy; his parents and Bess; brothers, James, Robert, and William; sisters, Margaret and Catherine; and many other family members, employees, and friends.

Dad was a self-made man, a loving and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who encouraged us to achieve whatever we desired by setting a great example. He had a heart of gold and established a special bond with each child and grandchild. All looked forward to riding with Dad in the pickup to jobs, hoping maybe a lunch or an ice cream cone might just happen. He knew who needed that little encouragement and would drop everything to be there; sometimes just hearing his voice would be enough. Whatever Dad put his mind to, he did it well, and he passed that legacy onto his family.

To homeowners, he was respected as a fair, honest businessman who got things done the right way with his unique charms. To his employees, he was humbled by their great skills, contributions, and loyalty. He was a generous and respected boss. To his friends, he would literally give them the shirt off his back. He truly enjoyed your company, conversation, and friendship.

Special thanks to the healthcare professionals who helped with Dad's care over the last few years. We know he appreciated all of you. The family does, too.

Lee always wished for a big funeral when his time came. The family will hold a Catholic Funeral Mass and celebration of love sometime after the COVID pandemic allows us to share stories bountifully and hugs safely. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Agrace Hospice, Nativity of Mary Catholic Church or to a local food bank or homeless shelter.

Please protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

