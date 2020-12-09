Sauk, Leo

MONONA - Leo Sauk, age 89, of Monona, Wis., passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Jan. 31, 1931, in Madison, Wis., to Leo Sauk Sr. and Sophie Maier. He was married to Judith Sauk for over 50 years.

He is survived by his six children, Elaine Hanusa (Steve), Michael Sauk (Patricia), Daniel Sauk (Tammy), Vickie Kneifl (Curt), Ginger Kruger (Dave), and Angie Sauk (Mike). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren will also miss his humor and kindness.

Leo was known for his unique sense of humor and love of gambling, lottery scratch offs, fish fry dinners, Packers, and NFL games. He was well known in the local community for his outgoing personality, friendliness, and ability to make others laugh and smile. He was also a very devoted Catholic and a member of St. Dennis Church for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Sauk, Rosalie Hellenbrand, Jim Sauk, and Dorothy Becker; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Hellenbrand and Richard Becker.

Private services will be held with burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Dennis Church in Madison, Wis.

