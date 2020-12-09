Menu
Leo Sauk
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Sauk, Leo

MONONA - Leo Sauk, age 89, of Monona, Wis., passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Jan. 31, 1931, in Madison, Wis., to Leo Sauk Sr. and Sophie Maier. He was married to Judith Sauk for over 50 years.

He is survived by his six children, Elaine Hanusa (Steve), Michael Sauk (Patricia), Daniel Sauk (Tammy), Vickie Kneifl (Curt), Ginger Kruger (Dave), and Angie Sauk (Mike). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren will also miss his humor and kindness.

Leo was known for his unique sense of humor and love of gambling, lottery scratch offs, fish fry dinners, Packers, and NFL games. He was well known in the local community for his outgoing personality, friendliness, and ability to make others laugh and smile. He was also a very devoted Catholic and a member of St. Dennis Church for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Sauk, Rosalie Hellenbrand, Jim Sauk, and Dorothy Becker; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Hellenbrand and Richard Becker.

Private services will be held with burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Dennis Church in Madison, Wis.

www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
Good memories of Uncle Leo cheering on the Packers, playing a game of hoops with us kids at a local park, attending family picnics. You will be missed by many Uncle Leo.
Don Saunders
December 11, 2020
Uncle Leo´s smile and humor will be missed. Love and Hugs to my cousins.
Beth
December 9, 2020
