Marty, Leonard H.

BELLEVILLE - Leonard H. Marty, age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Girlie's Manor in Mount Horeb. He was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Pine Bluff, Wis., the son of Leonard and Caroline (Brink) Marty. While growing up Lenny attended Belleville High School and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1942. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 and 1946. On June 28, 1947, he was united in marriage to Audrey Westby at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mount Vernon. Lenny had worked for the Mount Vernon Telephone Company, Gisholt, Sub-Zero, and the Wisconsin DNR, from where he retired in 1987. He had also owned and operated Marty's Bar in Mount Vernon for many years. Lenny was a member of the Mount Vernon Sportman's Club, American Legion Post 385 in Verona, and Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mount Vernon. He had helped organize the annual fast-pitch softball tournaments in Mount Vernon and served on the First UCC Consistory in Belleville. Lenny also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, along with going out to supper clubs, dancing, and playing euchre.

Lenny is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Ronald) Schneider, Kathy Sies, and Patti (Gary) Best; grandchildren, Staci Beckman, Todd (Jessica) Schneider, Nathan (Shana) Sies, Jon Sies, Amanda (Paul) Nemec, and Justin Best; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Jillian, Cooper, Abigail, Calin, Camren, and Lainey. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Ralph Westby; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey; granddaughter, Jennifer Schneider Crubaugh; son-in-law, Edward Sies; sisters, Marie Viney, Amanda Hankel, and Ann Vollenweider; and brothers, Joseph, Woodrow, and Edwin Marty.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, March 13, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville. Please follow the current mask and social distancing guidelines. "You Bet."

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

