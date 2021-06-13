Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard McGowan
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

McGowan, Leonard Thomas

WAUNAKEE - Leonard Thomas McGowan, age 83, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 13, 1937, in Poynette, Wis., the son of Thomas McGowan and Elizabeth (Schubring) McGowan.

Len grew up on a farm in Columbia County and graduated from Poynette High School in 1956. His experiences on the farm shaped his work ethic and his appreciation for the out-of-doors. He began work off the farm at the canning factory in Waunakee. After a time working for American TV and for himself as an appliance repair technician, Len took a job with DEC International. There he traveled the continental United States and beyond to service commercial milking equipment. He loved sharing stories of his travels to Israel, Venezuela, and Mexico. He later took a position at American Family as an engineering systems specialist and retired in 2005. Len became a small plane pilot and was an aviation enthusiast all his life. As a proud EAA member, he looked forward to attending the yearly Oshkosh Fly-In. Other hobbies included computers, hunting, fishing, cooking, travel, and breakfast at Denny's with friends and acquaintances. He never missed an opportunity to strike up a conversation, tell a joke, or to share a humorous anecdote with anyone. In retirement, he took great pleasure in walking, no matter the weather. Len's greatest joy was spending time with his eight grandchildren. He attended every sporting event, school play, and concert. When he had the opportunity to take a grandchild out for breakfast or lunch, all the better!

Len leaves behind three children, Joan McGowan Merlin (Curt Merlin), Patrick (Carol) McGowan, and Daniel (Debbie) McGowan; and his eight grandchildren, Jenna McGowan, Kate Merlin, Carly McGowan, Molly (Matthew) Killen, Abby McGowan, Aleah McGowan, Sarah McGowan, and Jack McGowan. He is further survived by his former spouse and friend, Monica (Jerry) Paffenroth; three siblings, Geraldine Moede, Elizabeth Sundt, and Thomas (Beverly) McGowan; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Len is preceded in death by his son, Michael McGowan; daughter, Barbara McGowan; and by his siblings, Clara McGowan, Edward McGowan, and Anna Sjoberg.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in late July. In lieu of flowers, take a friend out for breakfast.

Len will be remembered by his grandchildren for his humor and his cookies! You have to grow old, but you don't have to grow up!

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Pat and all your family we send our thoughts and prayers
JoAn and Duane Lange
June 14, 2021
You were great guy to work with, always thought of you often. Very sorry to see this in the paper.
Wayne Kite
Work
June 13, 2021
We have lived across street many years. Leonard will be missed loved his smile always had time to talk even across street. Our prayers are with the family blessed to have know him.
Mark and michelle brown
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results