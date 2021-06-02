Sparrold, Leonard

MIDDLETON – Leonard Sparrold, born Oct. 4, 1930, to Stanley and Julia Sparrold, died May 11, 2021, in Middleton, Wis., at the home of Penny Grieves, his companion of over 10 years. Leonard, known to his friends as Len, was generous, fun loving, and enjoyed life to the fullest. As a consummate learner, Len became a mechanical engineer and, later, an optical engineer. Len learned to surf, sail, and pilot small aircraft. He studied classical guitar and would often play for his guests. After retiring from Hughes Aircraft Co. in 1990, Len turned his attention to Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a lifelong hunter and hiker.

Leonard is predeceased by Noreen Dineen Sparrold, wife of 58 years, and is survived by their six children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association at www.wiparkinson.org or send a check to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.