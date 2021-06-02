Menu
Leonard Sparrold

Sparrold, Leonard

MIDDLETON – Leonard Sparrold, born Oct. 4, 1930, to Stanley and Julia Sparrold, died May 11, 2021, in Middleton, Wis., at the home of Penny Grieves, his companion of over 10 years. Leonard, known to his friends as Len, was generous, fun loving, and enjoyed life to the fullest. As a consummate learner, Len became a mechanical engineer and, later, an optical engineer. Len learned to surf, sail, and pilot small aircraft. He studied classical guitar and would often play for his guests. After retiring from Hughes Aircraft Co. in 1990, Len turned his attention to Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a lifelong hunter and hiker.

Leonard is predeceased by Noreen Dineen Sparrold, wife of 58 years, and is survived by their six children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association at www.wiparkinson.org or send a check to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
To the Sparrold family including Rick. You can be proud of your father. He was a great role model to all who knew him. My heart is with your family. He was a wonderful person. He set a great example. I will remember him always, Robin Bell
Robin Bell
June 27, 2021
Our sympathy to you, Penny, and all of Len's family, RIck, Steve, Diane, Peggy, Dave and Scott, and of your families. We have been with you for many years and you and Noreen were great friends to us and our family.
John and Karen McCaffrey
Friend
June 7, 2021
Thanks for everything, Len. You were a good boss and colleague.
Scott Stewart
Work
June 4, 2021
Our condolences to all your family on your great loss.
Alfred & Elizabeth Zamorano.
Family
June 3, 2021
