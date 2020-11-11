Heitke, Leroy

MONROE - On the peaceful morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by family, laughter, stories, and tears, Leroy succumbed quietly to his short battle with pneumonia. His breath slowly came and went with the sounds of the breakers and tolling of bells just outside of his window, the Beverly marina a stone's throw away. This was a calm, gentle and love-filled end to a tormented fight with dementia. He spent his last few months in Beverly, Mass., with his daughter, Kim, and her wife, Heather.

Life began for Leroy in the city of Baraboo, Wis., on Sept. 26, 1942. He was a brother to Albert (Junior), Robert and to his sisters, Maxine and Barbara. He spent his youth on his family's dairy farm. After graduating from high school, he wanted nothing more than to work. He spent all of his years with dirt, oil, and sweat on his hands. While he wasn't working, he was fixing and racing cars with his best friend, Larry. This filled his years as a young adult while he wished he could be in the Navy, which, due to health reasons, he was unable to be enlisted to. Until his last days, he claimed he was waiting to receive his orders.

Leroy spent most of his life in the small town of Stoughton, Wis. There, he and his then-wife, Beverly, raised Kim (Heather) and her sister, Brenda (Rick). His hands were calloused and hardened by years working at a trailer manufacturer, Stoughton Trailer. He did what he could, always, to provide for his family while giving them all the love he could muster.

His compassion was recognized by the family and friends that were fortunate enough to know the hardworking gentleman behind the spectacles he always wore. Leroy played a large role in the raising of two of his grandchildren, Richard (Courtney, and their children, Olivia and Mason) and William, along with the rest of their siblings. He was quick to show patience and consideration and slow to pass judgement and ridicule. While he watched over the children he protected, he tried to pass these lessons on to them.

While he was a teacher, he was also known for provoking wonder of what lay beyond city limits. He was a storyteller, and a good one, at that. He spoke of his youth and how he saw the world, captivating his youthful audience, encouraging them to wander from what was known and build their own stories through life to tell. His deep love for seeing the world - as much as could be afforded to him - was something that inspired his children and grandchildren to find comfort in pursuing the same.

After retirement, Leroy resided in the small town of Monroe, Wis., where he could visit his grandchildren (Richard, William, Brenden, Heather, Joshua, and Ryan) as frequently as he could. While he lived in the town, he was kind enough to share his presence with the community as a greeter at the local Walmart. He was a friend to many and a gentle smile to many more.

As dementia started to steal pieces of his kind soul, Leroy spent much of his days somberly living in a quaint neighborhood, spending most of his waking hours caring for his favorite companion, Fritz, his overly-protective dog (who was just as loved for this quality by the rest of his family).

He is survived by many who loved him dearly. His wishes to not have a funeral have been granted by those who cared for him; his resounding denial of needing a memorial service being, "if they wanted to see me, they would have when I was alive." This was usually followed by laughter and a smirk that will remain in the memories of those who knew him.

Leroy's favorite song, "Amazing Grace," includes a line that his family hopes he can sing now - forever.

"I was blind but now I see."