Rathert, Leroy H.

MADISON - Leroy Rathert passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Oct. 23, 1924, the son of Hugo Rathert and Angela (Schierl) Rathert. His early years were spent with various family near Hayton, Wis., and Milwaukee, Wis. After graduating from Milwaukee Boys Trade and Technical High School he entered the U.S. Army Air Force, stationed in England. He served with the 305 Bomb Group, First Air Division of the Eighth Air Force B-17 until the end of the war in Europe.

Following the conclusion of the war in Europe, he and Esther, who had married shortly after high school, moved to Platteville, Wis., to begin his education at the State Teacher's College (now UW-Platteville), and with the aid of the G.I. Bill he received his B.S. degree in industrial arts education. In 1948, he began his teaching career with the Janesville School District, serving as teacher and football coach. In the mid-50s he completed his M.S. degree in industrial arts education at UW-Stout and later continued with administrative coursework at various schools and universities. He also served as Assistant Principal and Principal at the new Franklin Junior High School.

After 38 years with the Janesville School District, Lee retired in 1986, enjoying travels, time at the cabin, and winters in various warmer climates. Because of Esther's continued declining health, they moved to Attic Angel Community where Esther passed in 2011.

Leroy is survived by his daughters and families, Diane (William) LaDue, Barbara (James) Garot and Joan Sanzen. He is further survived by grandchildren, Peter (Brene Belew) LaDue, Anne (Jason) Satek, Jennifer (Brent) Bost, Lindsey (John) Matsek and Benjamin Sanzen; great-grandchildren, Emma Belew-LaDue, Charles Satek, Lauren and Caroline Cooper, and John Garot Matsek. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Michael Pfrang; and great-grandaughter, Anja Colette Satek.

Burial of cremains will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, Wis., at a later date.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care Dad received at St. Mary's Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and especially the Attic Angel staff and community. Memorials may be directed to the Janesville Education Foundation, c/o Community Foundations of So. Wisconsin, P.O. Box 8125, Janesville, WI 53547, or to ECHO, Inc., 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548.

