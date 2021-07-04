Gomes, Lesley Joan

SUN PRAIRIE - Lesley Joan Gomes, age 54, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on June 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, due to complications resulting from liver disease.

A visitation will take place at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE in Sun Prairie on July 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at WETMORE PARK (555 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI), beginning at 3 p.m.

Please share your memories of Lesley by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

