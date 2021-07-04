Menu
Lesley Gomes
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Gomes, Lesley Joan

SUN PRAIRIE - Lesley Joan Gomes, age 54, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on June 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, due to complications resulting from liver disease.

A visitation will take place at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE in Sun Prairie on July 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at WETMORE PARK (555 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI), beginning at 3 p.m.

Please share your memories of Lesley by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
WETMORE PARK
555 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Her photo brought back memories. I worked with Leslie at St. Marys in labor and delivery. A wonderful competent surgical tech. Her smile was radiant--a memory i will have. Susan
Susan Lewis
Work
July 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
July 9, 2021
