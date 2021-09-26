Nachreiner, Lester S.

SAUK CITY - Lester S. Nachreiner, age 86, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Plain, Wis., the son of John and Agnes (Pulvermacher) Nachreiner. He was united in marriage to Donna Julson on Dec. 28, 1957. Lester was employed by Oscar Mayer for 45 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and putzing around at the hill.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, John (Dawn), Brenda and Barbara Anderson; grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Werner, Michelle (Mark) Colstad and Aaron (Jenny) Haas; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ella and Emery Yanke, McKenzie, Meghan and Marshall Colstad and Savanna Haas; a sister, Vera Feiner; brothers, Pat and Tom; brother-in-law, Doug Gorder; and many more family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter and son-in-law, Rita (Dean) Haas; his grandson, Nicholas Anderson; great-grandson, Zander Haas; sister, Irma Ruhland; brother, Fred; sister-in-law, Lila Laufenberg; and brother-in-law, Bud Julson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A private family service will be held.

