Hatlen Jane, Lillian

EVANSVILLE-Lillian Jane Hatlen, age 83 passed away on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at Agrace Care Center in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on July 6, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Orville and Dorothy (Nevel) Fry. She graduated from Belleville High School Class of 1955. She took an office job in downtown Madison and lived in an apartment near the Capitol. Lillian married Paul Maas in 1956 and they had 5 children together. She enjoyed many years on the farm gardening and cooking for her family. In 1977 she started working in food service with many years at the Evansville Manor. She retired in 1986 and married Jim Hatlen. They enjoyed 34 years together. Lillian was happy to be back on the farm mowing and cooking lunches for the hardworking "boys". She and Jim enjoyed many road trips over the years. The last 18 years they spent their winters in Texas, where they made many friends. Her hugs that she always gave you before you left her house will missed, as well as her laugh with tears streaming down her face. Lillian enjoyed life to the fullest. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved all the gatherings and making everyone's favorite foods. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband; Jim of Evansville, her children; Jane (Kenny Smith) Folstad, Karen (Mike) McDonough, Donna (Josh "George") Dunphy, Brenda (James) Cornwell, Mike Maas all of Evansville, a brother; Dale Fry of Evansville, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, four nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parent's and two brothers; Laverne Fry and Eugene Fry.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be held in Cooksville Cemetery Porter Township at a later date.

We would like to thank Agrace, Home Instead and Stoughton Hospital. A special thanks to Andrea Mathew's (granddaughter), our resident nurse, for all her care and support.

In lieu of flowers or gifts a donation in Lillian's name can be given to Agrace or The Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com