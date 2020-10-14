Zick, Lillian Marie

SAUK CITY - Lillian Marie Zick, age 97, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, Sauk City, Wis. She was born on March 26, 1923, in the town of Honey Creek, Sauk County, Wis., to Andrew John Feigl and Evelyn M. (Hehenberger) Feigl.

She was united in marriage to Lorin William Zick on Sept. 16, 1947, in Prairie du Sac, Wis. Lil worked at Farmers and Citizens Bank of Sauk City for many years.

She is survived by three children, John (Debby Perosio) of Harkers Island, N.C., Joann Zick (Carl) Sirotzki of Wausa, Neb., and Judith Zick (Anthony) Caronna of Brookfield, Wis.; six grandchildren, John McLaren Zick of Elmira, N.Y., Matthew (Christine) Sirotzki of Cary, Ill., Scott Lorin Caronna of Denver, Colo., Margaret McLaren (John) Burns of Liverpool, N.Y., Nicholas Anthony (Tara) Caronna of Arvada, Colo., and Andrew McLaren Zick of Elmira, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Evalynn Elizabeth Zick-Dean of Elmira, N.Y., and McLaren George Burns of Liverpool, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lorin; brother, Harlan Ralph Feigl; sister, Hazel (Harlan) Bass; and daughter-in-law, Sara (Sally) McLaren Zick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Barclay Shultz and his nurse, Deb, for the many years of wonderful care and the caregivers at Maplewood for their kindness and compassion. A heartfelt thanks to Betty Page and the many other "angels" who helped our mom so she could live independently for many years.

Memorials may be given in Lil's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac.

